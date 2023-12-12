Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and weapons possession

Cyrus Croskery, 29, of Oahu, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, and for possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking Tuesday, according to a United States Attorney, District of Hawaii press release. Croskery will begin serving his prison sentence immediately.

Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also imposed five years of supervised release to Croskery’s prison term.

According to the release, Croskery, working with others, brought around 80 pounds of methamphetamine and 40,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl from California to Hawaii between June 2021 and February 2022.

Croskery “misrepresented fentanyl pills as oxycodone pills to drug purchasers,” including active-duty military members, according to the release.

On Jan. 31, 2022, Croskery shot an individual for “allegedly stealing six pounds of methamphetamine” from him. The individual survived the shooting.

On Feb. 3, 2022, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Honolulu Police Department arrested Croskery at a hotel in Waikiki. At the time of his arrest, Croskery possessed “nearly two pounds of methamphetamine, over 2,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, one privately manufactured pistol, three additional pistols, two privately manufactured short-barrel rifles, one additional rifle, two firearm suppressors, a bump-stock device and hundreds of rounds of ammunition,” according to the release.

“Our community continues to be plagued by the distribution of methamphetamine, and now increasingly, lethal doses of fentanyl,” U.S. Attorney for Hawaii Clare Connors said in the release. “This defendant trafficked both drugs, and did so while possessing multiple firearms, making his conduct even more dangerous.”

DEA and HPD conducted the investigation that led to Croskery’s conviction.