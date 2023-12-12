A layered, pecan-laden tart for dessert

This tart layers toasted, sugared pecans over brown-buttery pecan cream, recreating the flavors of traditional pecan pie but with greater depth of flavor and a lot less sugar. To prevent the filling from puffing and pushing out the walls of the tart during baking, it’s baked in a 9-by-13-inch pan.

Pecan Slab Pie

Ingredients:

• 4 1/4 cups/454 grams pecan halves

• 1/2 cup/113 grams unsalted butter

• 1 ice cube

• 3/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon/163 grams Demerara sugar, plus more for sprinkling

• 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt or 1/2 teaspoon Morton kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling

• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

• 2 large eggs, chilled

• 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling dough

• 1 recipe flaky pie crust, chilled

• 1 large egg white, at room temperature

• Unsweetened whipped cream, for serving

Directions:

Arrange an oven rack in the center position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Scatter pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, shaking once or twice, until nutty-smelling, 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool. Turn off the oven.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring the butter to a boil over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly and scraping the bottom and sides of the pan with a heatproof flexible spatula, until you see golden brown specks, about 5 minutes. Scrape the browned butter into a heatproof bowl. Add an ice cube to the bowl and stir briefly, then set aside to allow the butter to cool slightly.

In a food processor, combine 3/4 cup Demerara sugar, the salt and 1 1/4 cups cooled, toasted pecans and process in long pulses until the pecans are finely ground. Add the vanilla and eggs, and process until the mixture is smooth, then, with the motor running, stream in the browned butter. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, then add 2 tablespoons flour and pulse just until the flour disappears. Scrape the mixture into a bowl or container and refrigerate until spreadable, 10 to 15 minutes.

Remove the pie dough from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for a minute or two to soften slightly.

Place the unwrapped dough on a lightly floured surface and, using a rolling pin, beat evenly across the surface in one direction, applying enough force to leave an imprint but not enough to crack or splinter it. Beat the dough in a crosswise direction, lifting it frequently and adding flour as needed to prevent sticking, until it’s just under 1/2-inch thick. Dust underneath and on top of the dough with more flour, then roll it out in opposite directions to work it into a rectangular shape, frequently lifting and rotating the dough, until it’s about 1/8-inch thick and roughly 14 inches long and 10 inches wide.

Roll the pastry onto the rolling pin, then unroll it onto a 13-by-9-inch baking pan (preferably metal) or a quarter sheet pan, doing your best to center it. Gently pat the pastry into the pan, taking care not to stretch it, and work it firmly into the corners and about 1/2 inch up all the way around the sides. Press and pinch together any cracks or gaps to close them. Scrape the pecan filling onto the pastry and with the back of a spoon or offset spatula, spread it in an even layer all the way to the sides. Refrigerate the pan while you make the topping.

In a medium bowl, vigorously whisk the egg white and 1 tablespoon Demerara sugar until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is pale and foamy, about 30 seconds. Add the remaining pecans and toss until evenly coated. Remove the baking sheet from the fridge and scatter the coated pecans across the filling, arranging them in an even layer. Sprinkle the entire surface of the tart with more Demerara sugar and a pinch or two of salt. Return the baking sheet to the refrigerator and chill until the pastry is firm and cold, 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat oven to 375 degrees. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake until the pastry edge is deep golden brown and the filling puffs, 40 to 50 minutes. After 30 minutes, check the tart to make sure the pecans aren’t getting too dark — if they are, cover the surface with aluminum foil. Remove the tart from the oven and let cool completely. Carefully invert onto a cutting board or wire rack, then invert again onto a serving dish so it’s right-side up. Serve with whipped cream.

Total time: 1 hour, 50 minutes, serves 8.

Tips:

The tart can be made 1 day ahead. Store in the pan at room temperature. The filling can be made up to 2 days ahead. Keep covered and refrigerated.