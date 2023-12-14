Man, 37, critical after highway shooting in Mililani

A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times by an unknown gunman while driving on Kamehameha Highway in Mililani this morning.

At 12:14 a.m. the man was driving down Kamehameha Highway “when he was shot at multiple times” near Kipapa Street.

The male driver sustained a gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Honolulu police.

Emergency Medical Services technicians provided “lifesaving stabilizing treatments such as a breathing tube for a critical patient found in his vehicle with suspected gunshot wounds,” according to the city Emergency Services Department.

“The suspect is unknown and has not been located at this time,” according to police, who opened an investigation of attempted murder in the second degree.