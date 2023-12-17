Las Vegas Advisor: New Durango casino targets affluent crowd

Station Casinos’ glittering new $780 million Durango Casino & Resort has opened.

Located on the far southwest side of town at I-15 and Durango Drive, it’s considered a “locals” casino, but it’s aimed at an affluent crowd. The property features several bars and restaurants, including an upscale food hall and The George, an ­indoor-outdoor venue that’s part of a dazzling sports book area.

The 83,000-square-foot casino has 2,300 slots and 63 table games, but no poker room. An interesting departure from the standard dark, closed-in casino design; Durango features big picture windows looking out, resulting in refreshing natural light during the day. Parking is free.

Temporary closure: Downtown’s Golden Gate will close on Monday for five days in order to replace the carpeting throughout. It will reopen Friday. It’s a rare move for a Las Vegas casino, but patrons will be rewarded Saturday with a reopening “open-bar bash” from 6 to 8 p.m.

Plaza fireworks: While the details of the big Strip fireworks show are yet to be disclosed, you can count on at least one pyrotechnic display downtown. The Plaza has announced that its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks show will go off as usual at midnight from the roof of its hotel tower. Just look up.

Question:Are they going to replace the trees that were removed from the area in front of the Bellagio fountains for the Grand Prix race?

Answer:They already have. Although the trees that were closest to the Strip are gone forever, those near the lake were contained in large wooden boxes and moved to the south side of the property for safekeeping. Those trees have been put back in place. In addition, pedestrians can now walk in front of Bellagio for the first time since August.

