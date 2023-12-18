Woman, 27, critically injured after collision in Ewa

A 27-year-old woman was critically injured today when a 19-year-old woman drove into the oncoming lane on Iroquois Road in the Ewa area and struck a vehicle driven by the 27-year-old.

Police said the 19-year-old woman drifted to the right and hit the right curb. She then overcorrected, veering left and into the westbound lane of Iroquois Road and into the path of the 27-year-old’s vehicle.

Police said Emergency Medical Services transported the two drivers and a 37-year-old male passenger to an area hospital.

The 19-year-old was taken in serious condition, and the man was in good condition.

Police said all occupants were not wearing seatbelts. The roadway was wet due to rain.

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.