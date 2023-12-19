Delicious almond cookies

Buttery dough gets even richer when you blend in almond flour and a splash of almond extract.

Almond Spritz Cookies

Ingredients:

• 1 cup/225 grams unsalted butter, preferably cultured, softened

• 3/4 cup/150 grams sugar

• 1 large egg, at room temperature

• 3/4 teaspoon almond extract

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 2 cups/250 grams all-purpose flour

• 1/4 cup/25 grams almond flour or meal

• Decorative sugar or festive sprinkles, for finishing

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Using a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment or a hand-held electric mixer and a large bowl, beat the butter and sugar on medium speed until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Reduce speed to low, add the egg and almond extract, and mix until well-combined and smooth.

With speed still on low, gradually add both flours and the salt until just incorporated.

Fill a cookie press with dough, or use a piping bag fitted with a decorative piping tip with a large opening (about 1/2-inch). Press or pipe the dough onto ungreased baking sheets, leaving about 1 inch between cookies.

Sprinkle cookies with decorative sugar or sprinkles.

Bake until firm to the touch and golden brown at edges, 12 to 17 minutes. Transfer sheets to a wire rack to cool slightly, then use a spatula to remove cookies from the baking sheets when they’re still warm (which is easier to do than when they’ve cooled completely).

Total time: 1 hour, makes 4 dozen cookies.