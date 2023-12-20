Kauai under flash flood warning; wet weather for windward, mauka areas

Wet weather is in the forecast through Thursday as a high surf advisory for most islands is due to expire this evening.

A flash flood warning is in effect through 11 a.m. for the island of Kauai.

Radar at 7:41 a.m. showed persistent upslope rainfall that has led to rapid rises in water levels in streams and rivers, according to the National Weather Service. Flooding of the Hanalei River is expected to lead to the closure of Kuhio Highway near Hanalei within the hour. Rain was falling at up to 1 inch per hour.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include northern, eastern and portions of southern Kauai.

Forecasters expect a wet tradewind pattern to persist for the next few days, particularly affecting windward and mauka areas, but possibly spreading to leeward areas. However, clearer skies and drier weather are expected by the holiday weekend.

Additionally, a high surf advisory is in effect for the east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Hawaii islands through 6 p.m. today.

Surf up to 8 to 12 feet is expected for Kauai while surf up to 7 to 10 feet is expected for the other islands.