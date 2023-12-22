comscore Pali Highway town-bound lanes expected to reopen Sunday night | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Pali Highway town-bound lanes expected to reopen Sunday night

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 3:16 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Pali Highway’s town-bound lanes are slated to reopen at 7 p.m. Sunday, Christmas Eve, after a multi-day closure due to a landslide, state officials said.

The town-bound lanes have been closed since Wednesday after torrential rains brought trees and mud down from the slope and across the roadway about 100 yards outside of the second tunnel.

The closure is currently from Castle Junction to the vicinity of Nuuanu Pali Drive.

Crews today continued to remove debris and unstable trees and will clean the road and replace safety reflectors before reopening the town-bound lanes, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

There may still be intermittent closures of a single lane on the Kailua-bound side of Pali Highway, lasting no more than 30 minutes at a time, as the debris is being removed, DOT said.

In the meantime, motorists are encouraged to use Likelike Highway or the H-3 freeway for travel between the windward side and Honolulu.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Paramedics convicted in death of Elijah McClain

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up