Family of Pearlridge shooting victim seeks help with paying for funeral

A gofundme campaign started today for the family of the 33-year-old mother of three who was shot and killed in the Pearlridge parking lot while on her way to meet her mom for breakfast on Friday.

Theresa Numera Johnston Ani Cachuela was shot to death by her estranged husband two weeks after a judge granted her petition for a protective order against him.

Her husband, Jason Cachu­ela, 44, fled the scene in a silver car Friday before killing himself with a handgun behind a home in Waipahu. The Cachuelas were living apart in Waipahu.

“As you all may know, my daughter who we call “Tita,” was shot and murdered on Dec. 22, 2023 at the Bank of Hawaii parking lot. She was coming to have breakfast with me that morning because I wanted to give her and my grandkids their Christmas gifts. My daughter did not deserve this. She was trying so hard to get help, but the Justice system failed her. We are so devastated with the loss of our beloved Tita,” wrote Theresa’s mom, Lucita Ani-Nihoa on the fundraising page.

A photo of Theresa in California last year shows her standing in front of a pair of large angel wings. The Hollywood sign is visible behind her.

“This has been so difficult for our family in which we were not prepared for. We are asking our friends, family, and community if you could find it in your hearts to help us lay Tita down to rest,” wrote Ani-Nihoa.

The family is asking for donations to help pay for funeral expenses.

“We are so thankful for all the love, help, and condolences that has been sent our way during these hard times. May her soul rest in peace and as she’s now in God’s loving arms,” her mother wrote.

As of 4 p.m., the campaign had collected over $21,000.