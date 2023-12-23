Magnitude 4.1 earthquake shakes Kilauea volcano region

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook Hawaii island’s Kilauea volcano region this afternoon.
The quake struck about 4:27 p.m. and was centered 8 miles southwest of the town of Volcano and 30 miles south-southwest of Hilo, at a depth of about 17 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake was too small to generate a tsunami, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center confirmed.
The USGS’ “Did you feel it?” online survey generated dozens of responses from throughout the Big Island within an hour of the quake.
