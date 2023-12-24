Letter: Fireworks’ blasts are terrifying too many

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a new mother and a guardian to three cats, I’m begging my fellow kamaaina: Please, stop setting off fireworks. Read more

The deafening blasts are distressing for infants, veterans and anyone with PTSD or a sensitivity to loud noises. And fireworks are often deadly for dogs and cats, whose hearing is more sensitive than ours.

Animal shelters have found that following New Year’s Eve and July Fourth, they receive record numbers of reports from guardians whose animals have jumped fences, torn through screen doors, and leapt through windows in an attempt to escape the noise. Many never make it back home.

Terrified birds, many of whom have poor night vision, flee their nests and die of blunt-force trauma after crashing into buildings, signs,and other obstacles. Other birds have died after choking on the thick plumes of chemical-laden smoke. Who knows how many hatchling sea turtles never make it to the ocean.

And another wildfire would have devastating consequences for us all.

I want to teach my daughter respect for animals, our environment and her neighbors. As she grows up, our family will enjoy beautiful, safe, and humane drone and laser light shows.

Jade Napierala

Mililani

