Kailua treated wastewater bacteria levels back within limits

City officials say that follow-up test results from an effluent sample in Kailua taken Friday have shown the enterococcus bacteria count is back within permit limits.

Signs informing the public of the exceedance have since been taken down.

Officials had first reported Friday higher than permitted levels of enterococcus in a single sample of effluent taken at 8:08 a.m. Thursday from the Kailua Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The levels exceeded the single sample daily maximum limitation for enterococcus under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit for the plant, according to a news release from the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services.

Enterococcus is used as an indicator of fecal material in water.

Officials said Saturday that the follow-up results show the Dec. 21 exceedance is not continuing. Additionally, officials said test results from shoreline sampling taken Friday showed bacteria levels do not exceed state water quality criteria.

An islandwide brown water advisory for Oahu issued by the state Health Department last Thursday remains in effect.