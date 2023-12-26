A satisfying turkey soup

Filled with spices and nubby with grains and beans, this easy soup is a satisfying way to use up as much of your leftover turkey as you’re willing to spare from future sandwiches. Pearled or semi-pearled farro will soften in about a half-hour, but you can use other grains here as long as you adjust the cooking time. White rice will be ready in 15 to 20 minutes, while brown rice and barley need about 45 minutes to an hour. (You might need to add a little water if the liquid level in the pot reduces too much.) And if you want to make this aromatic soup when you don’t have leftover turkey on hand, cooked chicken is a perfect substitute.

Turkey, Farro and Chickpea Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped

• 1 tablespoon tomato paste

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baharat (or use another fragrant spice mix, such as garam masala or curry powder)

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1 cup pearled or semi-pearled farro

• 2 carrots, diced

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal), more to taste

• 6 cups turkey or chicken broth

• 2 to 4 cups shredded cooked turkey (or use chicken)

• 1 (14.5-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice, more to taste

• 1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

• Grated Parmesan (optional)

Directions:

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Once hot, add onion and sauté until golden at the edges, 5 to 7 minutes. Add tomato paste, baharat and cumin, and sauté until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Add the farro, carrots and salt to the mixture and stir until coated. Add the broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until the farro is tender, 20 to 30 minutes.

Stir in turkey, chickpeas and lemon juice, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Let cook for another 5 minutes or so, or until the turkey is warmed through. If the mixture seems thick, add a little water to thin it out. Taste and add more salt and lemon juice if needed. Stir in cilantro right before serving and top with grated Parmesan, if you like.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4-6.