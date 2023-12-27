comscore Kula residents sue Maui utilities over damage caused by wildfire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kula residents sue Maui utilities over damage caused by wildfire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A home burned to ashes is seen in foreground as the sunset colors the sky in Kula on Aug. 15.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A home burned to ashes is seen in foreground as the sunset colors the sky in Kula on Aug. 15.

Dozens of Kula residents, represented by law firm Singleton Schreiber, have filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., Hawaiian Electric Co., Hawaii Electric Light Co. and Maui Electric Co., claiming that the utilities are responsible for the Kula fire.

The complaint alleges that the wildfire was caused by the utilities’ downed power lines on Aug. 8 and that the resulting wildfire spread quickly, destroying over 19 homes and other structures in addition to burning 700 acres in the small mountainside community.

The survivors of that fire reportedly suffer from significant personal and property injuries, according to the complaint. Homes and priceless possessions of residents have been incinerated, and many of their pets and other animals suffered horrific injuries or deaths. For others, the items that residents spent a lifetime earning, gathering, saving, and cherishing were reduced to ashes by the fire, the complaint said.

The community of Kula also suffered significant environmental harm, including smoke and ash damage to landmark trees, unique plants, and historical buildings.

