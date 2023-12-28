Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Kapolei

A man in his 60s was critically injured early this morning when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Fort Barrette Road and Farrington Highway in Kapolei, authorities said.
At about 4:45 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was driving south on Fort Barrette Road when she struck a male pedestrian, who was “ejected onto the roadway where he hit his head,” according to a Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division report.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said responding paramedics treated a man in his 60s and took him to a hospital in critical condition.
Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.