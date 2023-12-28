Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Kapolei

A man in his 60s was critically injured early this morning when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Fort Barrette Road and Farrington Highway in Kapolei, authorities said.

At about 4:45 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was driving south on Fort Barrette Road when she struck a male pedestrian, who was “ejected onto the roadway where he hit his head,” according to a Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division report.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said responding paramedics treated a man in his 60s and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.