Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by vehicle in Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 pm
A man in his 60s was critically injured early this morning when he was struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Fort Barrette Road and Farrington Highway in Kapolei, authorities said.

At about 4:45 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was driving south on Fort Barrette Road when she struck a male pedestrian, who was “ejected onto the roadway where he hit his head,” according to a Honolulu Police Department Traffic Division report.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials said responding paramedics treated a man in his 60s and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

