comscore Security at Hawaii’s state Capitol ramps up amid growing safety concerns | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Hawaii News

Security at Hawaii’s state Capitol ramps up amid growing safety concerns

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:32 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Gates with electronic access panels have been installed at the driveway leading to the basement parking level of the state Capitol. Public parking under the Capitol has been eliminated.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gates with electronic access panels have been installed at the driveway leading to the basement parking level of the state Capitol. Public parking under the Capitol has been eliminated.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Jack Lewin went through a security check on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Jack Lewin went through a security check on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Tani Kagesa went through a security checkpoint at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Tani Kagesa went through a security checkpoint at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A visitor entered a metal detector on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A visitor entered a metal detector on Wednesday.

Future security enhancements include installing the bag X-ray machines at the three security checkpoints and eliminating public parking under the Capitol. Read more

Previous Story
Maui plan targets longer-term housing for wildfire victims

Scroll Up