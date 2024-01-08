comscore 4 kids hurt in 2-car crash after tree falls on road in Kailua | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
4 kids hurt in 2-car crash after tree falls on road in Kailua

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Four young children were seriously injured about 9 p.m. Monday in a two-car collision in Kailua after a large tree fell onto the road at Kapaa Quarry Road and Kalanianaole Highway.

Honolulu Emergency Services officials said two boys, ages 2 and 4, and two girls, ages 5 and 8, received multiple injuries. A 15-year-old boy and a female adult, age unknown, both were listed in stable condition.

Two other vehicle occupants refused treatment, according to EMS.

