4 kids hurt in 2-car crash after tree falls on road in Kailua

Four young children were seriously injured about 9 p.m. Monday in a two-car collision in Kailua after a large tree fell onto the road at Kapaa Quarry Road and Kalanianaole Highway.
Honolulu Emergency Services officials said two boys, ages 2 and 4, and two girls, ages 5 and 8, received multiple injuries. A 15-year-old boy and a female adult, age unknown, both were listed in stable condition.
Two other vehicle occupants refused treatment, according to EMS.
