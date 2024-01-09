comscore Letter: City property tax doesn’t cover schools, so lower it | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Editorial | Letters

Letter: City property tax doesn’t cover schools, so lower it

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

How many of us believe we are fortunate that we pay the lowest property tax in the nation (“Oahu’s property taxes low, fund array of needs,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Jan 1.)? Read more

Previous Story
Letter: ‘Wokeness’ not a disease; let’s respect one another

Scroll Up