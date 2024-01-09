Letter: City property tax doesn’t cover schools, so lower it

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

How many of us believe we are fortunate that we pay the lowest property tax in the nation (“Oahu’s property taxes low, fund array of needs,” Star- Advertiser, Letters, Jan 1.)? Why is that?

It boils down to who covers the cost of education — is it the state or the city? Hawaii is the only state among the 50 states to have the state government cover the cost of education. All other 49 municipalities cover the cost of education. That is the reason it seems like we pay low property taxes. If the city took over the cost of education, our property tax would be high as the other states.

My question is: Why can’t the rate be lowered with so many thousands of homes being built to add to the property tax base?

Elayne Funakoshi

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter