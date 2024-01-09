A savory seafood entree

Steamed in a savory tomato broth, the fish in this easy recipe remains exceptionally moist. For the best results, use a white-fleshed fish, like cod, striped bass or halibut. Any extra broth is great to have on hand: Make this dinner, and you’ll also get about a quart of chilled soup for lunch.

Fish in Tomato-Basil Broth

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving

• 2 pounds ripe red tomatoes, chopped into large pieces

• 2 garlic cloves

• Salt and black pepper

• Pinch of red-pepper flakes

• 1 cup dry white wine

• 1 bunch basil leaves

• 4 (6-ounce) fillets of white-fleshed fish, such as cod, striped bass or halibut

• A few chives, chopped, for garnish (optional)

• Cooked sliced zucchini, for garnish (optional)

Directions:

Warm olive oil over medium-high heat in a Dutch oven or similar heavy-bottomed pot or deep skillet. Add tomatoes, garlic, salt and pepper to taste, and red-pepper flakes. Stir and let simmer for 2 minutes, then add wine, 2 cups of water and about 12 large basil leaves. (Reserve some for garnish.) Simmer for about 10 minutes, then purée the mixture. Taste and adjust seasoning. Broth should be well seasoned and not too thick. Thin with a bit of water if necessary. You will have about 6 cups of broth.

Pour some tomato broth back into the pot so the fish is slightly submerged once added. (There may be extra broth to save for another purpose.) Turn heat to medium and bring broth to a gentle simmer. Lay fish fillets in the pot in one layer. Cover and cook for about 3 minutes. Carefully turn over fillets, cover pot and turn off heat. Leave the fish to steam until it flakes easily when probed, about 5 minutes more. Taste and adjust seasoning.

To serve, place fillets in soup plates and ladle about 1/2 cup broth around each. Garnish with basil leaves to taste and chives and warm zucchini, if using. Drizzle with a bit of extra-virgin olive oil.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 4.