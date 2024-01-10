comscore Kokua Line: Will HECO pay customers for damage from power outage? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Will HECO pay customers for damage from power outage?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Question: Will HECO compensate customers who lost refrigerators full of food to the power outage or whose appliances and/or electronic devices failed to resume normal operation after electricity was restored? Read more

