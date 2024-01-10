Hawaii Grown notebook: Football, basketball and wrestling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

FOOTBALL

>> Jordan Botelho (Saint Louis), Notre Dame: Was named the Lineman of the Game for the Sun Bowl, collecting five tackles and a sack in the win over Oregon State. Botelho announced after the game that he would be returning to Notre Dame for another season despite a career year with 32 tackles in 12 starts.

>> Julius Buelow (Kapolei), Washington: Started on the offensive line and paved the way for the Huskies to gain 532 yards in a Sugar Bowl victory over Texas, then started in the national championship loss to Michigan and was called for a false start in the second quarter.

>> Duke Clemens (Punahou), UCLA: Started on the offensive line and helped the Bruins beat Boise State in the LA Bowl.

>> Conor Hunt (Hawaii Prep), Rice: Punted six times for 221 yards with two of them inside the 20 in the loss to Texas State in the First Responder Bowl.

>> Jacob Isaia, (‘Iolani), Fresno State: Started on the offensive line and helped the Bulldogs to 380 passing yards and 120 rushing yards in a win over New Mexico State in the New Mexico Bowl.

>> Iapani Laloulu (Farrington), Oregon: Started on the offensive line and helped the Ducks to 584 total yards in a win over Liberty in the Fiesta Bowl. It was the freshman’s first career start.

>> Kamoi Latu (Saint Louis), Wisconsin: Had three tackles and broke up a pass, but his Badgers fell to Louisiana State in the Reliaquest Bowl. His pass breakup came on third down with less than 10 minutes left and led to a punt with Wisconsin holding a three-point lead.

>> Jayden Maiava (Kaimuki), Nevada-Las Vegas: Threw for 291 yards with three touchdowns, but Kansas beat UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

>> Darius Muasau (Mililani), UCLA: Led the Bruins with 11 tackles, 2.5 for loss, in a win over Boise State in the LA Bowl. Muasau was selected the game’s defensive MVP and finished his collegiate career with 436 tackles for 25th since the statistic was first counted in 2005. Punahou’s Manti Te’o is one tackle ahead of him and former UH linebacker Solomon Elimimian is two tackles behind.

>> Lokahi Pauole (Kamehameha), Central Florida: Started on the offensive line in the Gasparilla Bowl loss to Georgia Tech, but helped the Knights rack up 424 yards of offense despite giving up four sacks. Wahiawa’s Bula Schmidt also started on the offensive line.

>> Jonah Savaiinaea (Saint Louis), Arizona: Started on the offensive line and helped the Wildcats to 354 passing yards in a win over Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. Savaiinaea missed only three snaps all season after moving from guard to tackle.

>> Roman Wilson (Saint Louis), Michigan: Caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown to help beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl. He caught three passes for 54 yards in the national championship win over Washington.

BASKETBALL

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for Deaf and Blind), aGallaudet: Collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds in a 73-57 win over Bryant & Stratton last month. It was the second double-double of the junior’s career and first since 2021.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Had a career high 30 points in 33 minutes in a 74-71 win over Elmhurst on Dec. 30 and then scored 22 points in a 76-69 win over Whitman on Jan. 2. He is averaging 17.2 points per game in his senior season and has been in double figures in scoring in all but one game this season.

>> Christmas Togiai (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Put up 20 points in a 101-83 loss to Dordt of Iowa, then followed with double figures in the next three games, the longest stretch of his career. He capped the stretch with 11 made free throws for 15 points in a 75-58 win over Pacific Union.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Returned from a preseason foot injury and scored 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench in 19 minutes of an 85-62 win over Bethune-Cookman and then scored 13 in a 68-62 loss to South Carolina. He is one of two NCAA Division I players who prepped in Hawaii, along with Army’s Jackson Mayo (Mililani), and is splitting time with Jimmy Bell as he works his way back from injury.

WRESTLING

>> Kelani Corbett (Leilehua), Missouri Valley: Rolled through the NWCA National Duals with a 3-0 record, pinning all of her opponents in the first two periods.

>> Alejandra Corral (Aiea), Menlo: Upset fourth-ranked Icart Galumet of Campbellsville at the NWCA National Duals, leading 11-4 before pinning her in the third period. Corral is ranked No. 8.

>> Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Providence: Went 3-0 at the NWCA National Duals, winning her first match with a pin in 54 seconds and the next two, including over former Baldwin standout Liana Ferreira of Southern Oregon, by 11-0 technical falls. Hikiji is ranked No. 1 at 101 pounds in the NAIA.

>> Skye Realin (Kamehameha), Central Methodist: Went 2-2 at the Senior Nationals in Texas, winning her matches by a 17-7 score and a pin in the first period. She lost 7-5 in the third round and 11-2 in the consolations. She went into the tournament ranked No. 6 in the NAIA at 130 pounds.

>> Kanai Tapia (Kamehameha), Menlo: Beat reigning national champion Salvador Silva of Southeastern 13-3 in a third-place match at the NWCA nationals. Tapia won three of his four matches, his only loss an 8-5 decision to unbeaten Antwuan Burns of Campbellsville.

>> Kysen Terukina (Kamehameha), Iowa State: Came up clutch in his last two matches for the Cyclones, earning a takedown in the final minute to top California Baptist’s Elijah Griffin and beating Arizona’s Tristan Mascarenas 12-6 with three takedowns.

>> Alana Vivas (Kamehameha), Menlo: Went unbeaten in four matches at the NWCA National Duals, winning three matches by pin and the other by a 4-2 score and led the Oaks to a runner-up finish to Life.