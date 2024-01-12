Mountain View man, 66, is Big Island’s 3rd traffic fatality this year

Hawaii island police say a 66-year-old male pedestrian has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Hilo Thursday afternoon.

Police identified the man as Wayne Metz, 66, of Mountain View.

Officers responding to a 4:30 p.m. call Thursday determined that a 70-year-old Hilo man was driving a 2018 Dodge pickup truck south on Ohuohu Street when he reportedly struck Metz as he was crossing the road outside of a marked crosswalk.

The driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Paramedics took Metz, who was unresponsive at the scene, to Hilo Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:55 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a negligent homicide investigation, which is ongoing. At this time, police believe speed was not a factor in the crash.

Police ask anyone with information on the collision contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Police said this was the third traffic fatality of 2024 for Hawaii island compared to one at the same time last year.