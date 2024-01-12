No. 4 Hawaii men’s volleyball sweeps Emmanuel

Freshman Louis Sakanoko tied a school record with nine service aces to lead No. 4 Hawaii to a quick 25-7, 25-8, 25-18 sweep of Emmanuel University tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Sakanoko, who set the tone for the match serving the first three points and then drilling UH’s first kill that drew blood from the nose of Lions libero Nicklas Eichenberger, had six of his aces in the second set.

Spyros Chakas hit .692 with a match-high 10 kills and middles Kurt Nusterer and Guilherme Voss combined for eight kills in 12 swings with no errors as UH finished 3-1 on its season-opening homestand.

Hawaii will get a week off before traveling to play three matches in Indiana at the end of the month.

Tonight’s match was completely one-sided as UH held the Lions (0-2) to minus-.158 hitting and just 12 total kills.

Sakanoko finished with eight kills and Nusterer and Chakas had three blocks apiece.

UH freshman setter Tread Rosenthal had a match-high 28 assists and two of Hawaii’s 14 total aces.

Sakanoko tied the single-match aces record done twice by Costas Theocharidis.