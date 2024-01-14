comscore Power restored to 4K customers in Nanakuli, Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Power restored to 4K customers in Nanakuli, Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Jan. 14, 2024
  • Updated 7:59 am
Hawaiian Electric crews restired service to more than 4,000 customers who were without power in the Nanakuli and Waianae area earlier this morning, according to the company’s Oahu outage map.

The outage was reported at 10:25 a.m. for 2,520 customers in Nanakuli and shortly before noon, an additional 1,500 customers lost power, according to tweets from Hawaiian Electric.

