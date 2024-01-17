comscore Vehicle crash closes Kahekili Highway in Kahaluu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Vehicle crash closes Kahekili Highway in Kahaluu

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:09 am
Police have closed Kahekili Highway in both directions in Kahaluu this morning due to a motor vehicle crash investigation.

The closure is between Ahaolelo and Ahuimanu roads, according to the state Department of transportation.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

