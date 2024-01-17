Vehicle crash closes Kahekili Highway in Kahaluu

Police have closed Kahekili Highway in both directions in Kahaluu this morning due to a motor vehicle crash investigation.
The closure is between Ahaolelo and Ahuimanu roads, according to the state Department of transportation.
No serious injuries were immediately reported.
