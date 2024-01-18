2 seriously injured in Liliha building fire

Two people were seriously injured after suffering smoke inhalation from a Liliha building fire before dawn this morning.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded to the scene at 1438 Liliha Ave. at about 5:15 a.m. and treated a 59-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for smoke inhalation. The victims were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 911 call at about 5:04 a.m., and had the fire under control by 5:22 a.m., and extinguished by 5:35 a.m. An HFD investigator was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.