Large swell arriving this weekend prompts high surf warning

The National Weather Service says a “large to extra-large” west-northwest swell will build down the island chain Saturday, then peak Saturday night into Sunday, prompting a high surf warning for most shores.

A high surf warning has been issued for the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui on Saturday, effective from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Surf of 18 to 25 feet on Saturday is expected to peak at 25 to 35 feet late Saturday night into early Sunday.

The high surf warning also covers the west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. Surf of 12 to 20 feet on Saturday is expected to build to 15 to 25 feet Saturday night into early Sunday.

Officials said the “significant western component” of this swell could lead to varying surf heights, with west shores experiencing the largest impact.

A high surf warning has also been issued for the west-facing shores of Hawaii island, effective from 6 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Surf along the Kona, Kohala, and South costs of Hawaii island will rise to 5 to 8 feet Saturday afternoon, and up to 10 to 15 feet late Saturday night into Sunday.

“Expect ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, coastal benches, and lava flows creating the potential for impacts to coastal properties and infrastructure, including roadways,” said NWS in the advisory. “Powerful longshore and rip currents will be present at most beaches.”

The public should stay away from the shoreline along affected costs, be prepared for road closures and postpone entering or leaving harbor entrances and channels until the surf subsides.

A high surf advisory is also in place for the west-facing shores of Lanai, effective from 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday due to surf heights of 8 to 12 feet.

Surf along east shores, meanwhile, will remain small into next week due to a lack of easterly tradewinds upstream of the islands.

A small south-southwest swell will fade Saturday, keeping surf on south shores at 1 to 3 feet through the weekend.