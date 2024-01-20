Arson investigation opened after Waianae park restroom fire

Firefighters responded to a building fire at Lualualei Beach Park in Waianae Friday night.

Honolulu Fire Department personnel received a 911 call at 10:29 p.m. Friday and responded with eight units staffed with 24 personnel. When the first unit arrived on scene at 10:35 p.m., firefighters found the roof of the park’s restroom facility on fire.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 10:42 p.m., and the fire was fully extinguished at 11:15 p.m.

HFD’s Fire Investigator was requested to determine the origin and cause of the blaze, and provide damage estimates.

According to a Honolulu Police Department bulletin, the facility was “determined to be intentionally set on fire by unknown people and means,” and is pending investigation.