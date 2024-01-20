Moped rider, 42, seriously injured in Kailua crash

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services provided advanced life support to a moped rider who suffered “serious head injuries,” according to an EMS report.
The crash occurred today at 9:15 a.m. near Kanapuu Drive in Kailua. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.
No other details were immediately available.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.