Top News

Moped rider, 42, seriously injured in Kailua crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:39 pm
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services provided advanced life support to a moped rider who suffered “serious head injuries,” according to an EMS report.

The crash occurred today at 9:15 a.m. near Kanapuu Drive in Kailua. The victim, a 42-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Looking Back

