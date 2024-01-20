Late run lifts Hawaii over UC San Diego

Lily Wahinekapu snapped an 0-for-8 drought with a 3-pointer and two layups as part of an 11-2 run over the closing five minutes to help Hawaii hold off UC San Diego 64-52 tonight at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 1,247 came alive late as the Tritons (7-11, 3-4 Big West) pulled to within three points at 53-50 on two free throws by Sumayah Sugapong.

Hawaii, which had led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter, scored the next 10 points with Wahinekapu accounting for seven and Daejah Phillips putting the game away with and and-1 layup with 1:48 to go.

Wahinekapu finished with a game-high 16 points, five rebounds, three assists and no turnovers in 30 minutes and Phillips added 15 points off the bench. Wahinekapu’s layup off a steal by MeiLani McBee ended the scoring run with UH ahead 63-50 with 1:24 left.

UH held the Tritons to 15 percent shooting (2-for-13) from 3-point range.

Hawaii will go back on the road for two games next week beginning with UC Santa Barbara, which dropped out of first place after losing to Cal State Fullerton today.