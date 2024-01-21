Woman, 73, in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest off Waikiki

A 73-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest off Waikiki Saturday afternoon.

A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokesperson said a 911 call just before 2:30 p.m. reported a woman in distress on a boat about a half-mile off of Kaimana Beach.

Honolulu Ocean Safety rescuers on jet skis responded to the boat and found the woman in cardiac distress.

Ocean Safety lifeguards performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation and brought the woman to shore, according to the spokesperson.

Onshore, Honolulu Fire Department personnel and lifeguards continued CPR; Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics also responded and began advanced life-saving measures.

EMS took the woman in critical condition to an emergency room.

The spokesperson said it was unclear if the woman had been swimming prior to first responders’ arrival