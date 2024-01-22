High surf advisory for north, west shores as another swell arrives

A high surf advisory is in place for the north and west shores of most island, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday, as another swell arrives.

The National Weather Service says a large west-northwest swell will gradually ease today, then trend back up tonight through Tuesday as a similar one arrives.

Surf is expected to reach 12 to 16 feet along the north- and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu, while surf of 10 to 15 feet along the north shores of Molokai and Maui.

Surf of 8 to 12 feet is expected along the west shores of Molokai, and 7 to 10 feet along west shores of Hawaii island.

Hawaii County officials said Kahaluu, Kohanaiki, the wharf at Mahukona Beach Park, and Mahukona Beach Park will remain closed today due to the high surf.

The public should be aware of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” the NWS said. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Forecasters say the swell will wrap around to the south, and combined with the increasing south-southwest winds, boot surf on south shores from 2 to 4 feet today to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday.

Surf along east shores remains stable at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for northwest, windward and leeward Kauai waters until 6 a.m. Wednesday.