comscore Maui-Lanai ferry runs aground near entrance to Maalaea Harbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Maui-Lanai ferry runs aground near entrance to Maalaea Harbor

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:18 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The Coast Guard said it is responding to the Maui-Lanai ferry, which ran aground Monday morning near the entrance to Maalaea Harbor.

At 5:05 a.m., the Coast Guard received word that the small passenger vessel Expeditions Five, a 55-foot ferry with three crew members on board, had run aground.

A 29-foot Coast Guard response boat from Station Maui was dispatched and confirmed that the vessel was hard aground with its anchor deployed but its hull still intact.

The Expedition Five has a maximum diesel fuel capacity of 250-gallons, but there is no sheen or pollution reported coming from the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The vessel’s management has contacted its insurance company to coordinate a plan for salvage efforts. But that may not come until early Tuesday morning. The next high tide is forecast for 4 a.m.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii sheriff deputies arrest missing work furlough inmate
Next Story
21 Israeli soldiers killed in deadliest attack on army since war began

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up