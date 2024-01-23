Man, 55, seriously injured in shooting near Pearl Harbor

A 55-year-old man was seriously injured after being shot early this morning in Makalapa, near Pearl Harbor, authorities said.

Honolulu police said the man was shot on the right side of his pelvis before 1:15 a.m. by “a suspect wearing a cream colored hoodie.” The shooter fled, according to a police report.

Police said the shooting was in Aiea but did not give a specific location.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said paramedics responded to the shooting on Kohomua Street, treated the victim and took him to an emergency room in serious condition.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in the case. No arrests had been made as of this morning.