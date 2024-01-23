Maui police ID motorcyclist who died in highway collision

The Maui Police Department has identified the motorcyclist involved in a fatal crash Sunday as Koa Hutton, 19, of Haiku.

Hutton was killed late Sunday night after being struck from behind by a car.

Maui police said a 2012 Acura sedan was traveling east on Haleakala Highway when it collided into the rear of a Kawasaki motorcycle near Keahua Road at about 11:09 p.m.

Hutton was ejected and died at the scene.

Police said after further investigation, MPD determined he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, a revision from an earlier report.

The car’s driver, a 24-year-old woman from Pukalani, collided into a guardrail after hitting the motorcycle, police said. She was not injured in the crash.

It was Maui County’s first traffic fatality of this year compared to none at the same time last year.

“The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Hutton’s family and friends,” MPD said in a news release.