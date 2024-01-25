Honolulu police fatally shoot knife-wielding man in Makaha

Honolulu police officers fatally shot a man in Makaha this morning who was allegedly wielding a knife in the middle of Farrington Highway.

According to sources, officers first used a Taser on the man, but that failed to stop him and he lunged at officers who opened fire, killing him.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics responded and, at about 11:05 a.m., “assisted with the death pronouncement of the patient … after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful,” according to EMS.

At 10:50 a.m., officers responded to a call of an aggravated assault complaint in the area fronting 84-686 Farrington Highway, according to Honolulu police dispatch logs. Honolulu firefighters and EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

“HPD is investigating an officer involved shooting,” read a post on HPD’s social media platforms “Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”

No officers were injured and no information was immediately available about what led to the shooting.

Farrington Highway is closed in both directions at the scene while HPD investigates.