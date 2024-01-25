Police identify suspect in killing of innocent bystander in Waianae

Honolulu police today identified the suspect in the Saturday night fatally shooting of an innocent bystander in Waianae.

Police said they are looking for Korey Farinas, 21, who is about 5-foot-5 with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

”Farinas is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Anyone with information is asked to call 911,” police said.

He was identified after detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance video, and examined evidence, they said.

Farinas is suspected of killing 64-year-old Andrew Quisiquirin of Waianae who was standing in his driveway when shots from one car were fired at another vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, officers were sent to the Waianae Longs Drugs store on a report of an argument between two groups of individuals. Both groups had left the parking lot in separate vehicles before officers arriving.

Police said the first group was being followed by the second group, when a passenger from the second group leaned out of the car window and shot multiple rounds at the first group’s vehicle. Both groups then drove off toward Makaha on Farrington Highway.

Quisiquirin has struck by a stray bullet in his driveway on the highway and died at the scene.