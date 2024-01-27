Hawaii holds off Cal Poly to move into first-place tie in Big West

Imani Perez scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting to lead the Hawaii women’s basketball team to a 63-59 win over Cal Poly today at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Daejah Phillips added 11 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help the Rainbow Wahine (10-8, 7-2 Big West) move into a first-place tie with UC Santa Barbara in conference play.

Hawaii led by 13 with 5:32 remaining before the Mustangs (10-9, 6-3) rallied and had a chance to win the game in the final seconds.

Cal Poly got the ball back with 14 seconds remaining down two after a UH shot-clock violation. Sierra Lichtie was fouled and had two free throws to tie the game but missed the first.

Phillips went 1-for-2 from the line to push Hawaii’s lead to 61-59. Cal Poly’s Annika Shah had a 3-point attempt with two seconds remaining come up short.

Ashley Thoms grabbed the rebound and closed it out with two free throws to end it.

Hawaii will return home for two games next week beginning with Cal State Fullerton on Thursday.