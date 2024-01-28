Scoreboard – Jan. 28, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH boys, Varsity III: Lanakila Baptist vs. Assets, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian Mission; Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

ILH girls, Varsity I: single-elimination tournament, No. 3 seed/No. 2 seed winner vs. No. 1 seed, time/site TBD.

Varsity II: Mid-Pacific vs. University, 5 p.m. at Sacred Hearts; Maryknoll at Sacred Hearts, 6:30 p.m.

Varsity III: playoff, if needed.

OIA girls, Division I Tournament: Semifinals at Pearl City, Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 5:30 p.m.; Game 8 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 7:30 p.m. Fifth-place semifinals: Game 8 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed; Game 6 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA girls, Division II Tournament: Third place, Game 4 loser vs Game 3 loser, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

SOCCER

Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Girls Division I State Championships: First Round, Kapolei at Waiakea, 2 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium; Kaiser at Mililani, 6 p.m.; Waipahu at Kamehameha, 6 p.m. Games at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Complex.

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

New Mexico State 4, Hawaii 3

at Las Vegas, Nev.

Singles

1. Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Tobias Wallin (NMSU) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

2. Itay Feigin (NMSU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 7-5, 6-4

3. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. Luca Fe D’osiani (NMSU) 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

4. Gustavo Campos (NMSU) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5

5. Patrick Lohmann (NMSU) def. Andrew Somerville (UH) 6-3, 0-6, 7-5

6. Ricardo Mercado (NMSU) def. Sohta Urano (UH) 6-4, 7-5

Doubles

1. Tobias Wallin/Gustavo Campos (NMSU) def. Andy Hernandez/Quinn Snyder (UH) 6-3

2. Guillaume Tattevin/Sohta Urano (UH) def. Luca Fe D’osiani/Itay Feigin (NMSU) 7-5

3. Karl Collins/Andrew Somerville (UH) def. Patrick Lohmann/Ricardo Mercado (NMSU) 6-3

Hawaii 4, UC Riverside 2

at Las Vegas, Nev.

Singles

1. Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Joshua Roth (UCR) 6-3, 6-2

2. Andy Hernandez (UH) vs. Justin Lamy (UCR) 6-7 (2-7), 4-2, unfinished

3. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) def. L. Ibarrondo Suarez (UCR) 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

4. Karl Collins (UH) def. Aarav Sane (UCR) 6-2, 7-5

5. Hugo DeGrande (UCR) def. Andrew Somerville (UH) 6-3, 6-2

6. Joey Zhou (UCR) def. Cole Kurata (UH) 6-2, 6-3

Doubles

1. Andy Hernandez/Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Joshua Roth/Justin Lamy (UCR) 6-3

2. Guillaume Tattevin/Sohta Urano (UH) def. Aarav Sane/Ryan Huynh (UCR) 6-2

3. Hugo DeGrande/L. Ibarrondo Suarez (UCR) def. Karl Collins/Andrew Somerville (UH) 6-2