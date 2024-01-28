Hawaii beats Ball State in men’s volleyball road game in Indiana

Spyros Chakas led three players in double figures with 14 kills to lead No. 4 Hawaii to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 25-19 win over No. 15 Ball State today at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind.

Alaka’i Todd added 12 kills and Chaz Galloway hit .474 with 10 kills to lead Hawaii (6-1) to a perfect 3-0 road trip and its fifth straight win overall.

Middle Guilherme Voss hit .900 with nine kills and Hawaii had just 13 hitting errors and hit .366

UH held a 9-4 advantage at the service line with Todd recording three and Keoni Thiim, Tread Rosenthal and Chakas finishing with two apiece.

Todd also led Hawaii with eight digs.

The team returns home for an 11-match homestand beginning with Tusculum on Friday.