Las Vegas Advisor: Strike deadline looms for unions in Las Vegas

With less than a week to go before the arrival of a Feb. 2 strike deadline, Las Vegas casinos are negotiating overtime with culinary and bartender unions to avoid a shutdown. Labor agreements were reached in November with Caesars Entertainment, MGM and Wynn, averting massive complications related to the Grand Prix race. Deals have also been signed with Palms, Westgate, The Strat, Mirage and Tropicana, but that still leaves nearly 25 properties unsettled, including Treasure Island, Circus Circus, Sahara, Virgin, Rio and all the downtown casinos. With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, the odds favor settlement. The last strike against the casinos took place in 1984.

Adios Terrible’s: The days are numbered for a longtime landmark on the way into Las Vegas. Terrible’s Casino (originally Gold Spike), located on I-15 about 30 miles outside of town, will be razed in the next couple months to make way for an eight-building industrial park. The park will, in part, allow truckers from southern California to unload their cargo and return to base in the same day, without having to stay overnight in Las Vegas and contend with traffic.

Adios bridge: The temporary bridge on Flamingo Road just east of the Strip, erected for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, is being dismantled. There was discussion that it would become permanent, but that idea was rejected and the bridge will be absent until next year’s race.

Yelp list: In a list compiled by Yelp of the “25 Best New Restaurants of 2023” in the U.S., Las Vegas restaurants occupied two positions, including the No. 1 spot awarded to Anima by EDO, which is not in a casino. Martha Stewart’s The Bedford at Paris ranked No. 22.

Question: Who won the bagel-eating contest? How many did the winner eat?

Answer: As expected, the world’s top competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, won the contest held at Siegel’s Bagelmania, but just barely. Chestnut squeaked by the No. 2-ranked eater, Geoffrey Esper, consuming 17 bagels in eight minutes to Esper’s 16.5.

