4 hospitalized following 2-vehicle collision in Kakaako

A crash between a truck and another vehicle in Kakaako Sunday morning sent multiple men to the hospital with serious injuries.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded with multiple units to the collision at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Ward Avenue and Ilalo Street.
Paramedics treated four men in their 20s and 30s, and took them to hospitals in serious condition. Two other patients declined transport to the hospital.
No further information was available.
