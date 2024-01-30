Joni Mitchell announces Joni Jam concert at Hollywood Bowl

LOS ANGELES >> Joni Mitchell has announced her first Los Angeles concert in 24 years.

The beloved Canadian singer-songwriter, who became one of L.A.’s defining voices over a long career in folk and jazz, will headline the Hollywood Bowl on Oct. 19.

The set will revisit the format of 80-year-old Mitchell’s “Joni Jam” performance, with collaborator Brandi Carlile, at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre last year. That band included Carlile, Annie Lennox, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd and others.

The Times’ Mikael Wood described her performance of ‘A Case of You” at that show as “the most moving love song in pop history; certainly, no song more vividly captures the experience of drinking in another person’s charms (even when you know they’re not right for you). Mitchell sang it like a woman who knows that every story about romance contains some kind of lie — a lie worth savoring, and repeating, and bringing into the light.”

It’s a bit of a boom era for Mitchell live sets — she cameoed with Carlile at the Bowl in October, where she played “Shine,” “Circle Game” and “Ladies of the Canyon.”

Mitchell will also perform for the first time at this Sunday’s 66th Annual Grammy Awards, where she’s nominated for best folk album for “Joni Mitchell at Newport.” The nomination is Mitchell’s 10th, and in 2022 she received the Recording Academy’s Person of the Year award.

Mitchell had largely retreated from the public after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Tickets for Mitchell’s Hollywood Bowl performance go on presale Wednesday, and on sale to the general public Friday.

—

Visit latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.