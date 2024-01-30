An easy bark treat

Not so much a dessert as a little something sweet to nibble on, chocolate bark is easy to make and always popular. This one calls for just two ingredients and a little time for something everyone will talk about. Serve on a platter at the center of a dinner party table, or pack some up for everyone to take home.
PISTACHIO CHOCOLATE BARK
Ingredients:
* 8 ounces dark chocolate baking wafers
* 1/4 cup chopped roasted, salted pistachios
Directions:
Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the wafers in a bowl, then set bowl over a pan of rapidly boiling water (or use a double boiler).
Allow chocolate to melt completely, stirring frequently, then pour onto a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread to a thickness of about 1/8 inch. Sprinkle the surface with chopped pistachios. Leave in a cool place to harden, about 2 hours. To serve, break bark into rough pieces.
Total time: 2 hours 10 minutes, serves 6.
