Letter: Bills on insurrection take choice from voters

So much for “saving democracy.” State Sen. Karl Rhoads has introduced legislation to remove those who had “engaged in insurrection” from the state ballot — he admitted he had Donald Trump in mind (“Hawaii Senate bills would ban candidates for insurrection,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 29).

Since Trump was never convicted of this crime, how is it “democratic” to take his name off the ballot and prevent some 850,000 registered Hawaii voters from making the choice of whom their next president will be?

Mark Saxon

Kahului

