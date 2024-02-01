Rainbow Warriors start fast, close out Cal State Fullerton

Balanced scoring and clutch free-throw shooting lifted the Hawaii basketball team to tonight’s 76-68 road victory over Cal State Fullerton in Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.

The ’Bows improved to 12-10 overall and 4-6 in the Big West and moved into a sixth-place tie with CSUF and Cal State Northridge.

The ’Bows stormed to a 31-11 lead with 4:43 remaining in the first half. “It was great to watch,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “The ball was zipping.”

The Titans turned to a smaller lineup to cut their deficit to single digits in the second half.

But the ’Bows answered with tough defense, rebounding and free throws. The ’Bows made 22 of 29 free throws, including 18 of 24 in the second half.

UH center Bernardo da Silva was in foul trouble in the second half, and picked up his fifth with 2:49 to go. But Harry Rouhliadeff helped in the low post as the ’Bows finished with a 38-21 rebounding advantage.

Noel Coleman led the ’Bows with 21 points.

Max Jones, who entered as the Titans’ leading scorer, was held to five points on 1-for-5 shooting in 20 minutes.