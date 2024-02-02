HFD extinguishes rubbish fire in Makiki

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a rubbish fire this afternoon in Makiki.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 2:33 p.m. for the building fire on Keeaumoku St., and responded with seven units staffed with 26 personnel, according to an HFD news release.

The first unit arrived at the scene at 2:38 p.m., where they observed “a rubbish fire that spread to a large tree in the yard of a single-story residence.” Firefighters began an aggressive fire attack at 2:45 p.m. and fully extinguished the blaze at 2:54 p.m. The fire damaged two vehicles and one motorcycle in the parking lot next to the property, the release said.

HFD’s Fire Investigator was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire, and to provide damage estimates.