The Honolulu Zoo is in the running for “Best Zoo in America” by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2024.

Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Monday that Honolulu Zoo has for the first time been nominated as one of 20 top candidates by a panel of industry experts and editors.

Voting opened at 7 a.m. Monday, and is available once a day, every day, until 6:59 a.m. March 4.

Honolulu Zoo is running against top contenders including Oakland Zoo in California, San Diego Zoo, Saint Louis Zoo and Central Park Zoo in New York City, among others.

“We congratulate Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos, the Honolulu Zoo Society Board, and all of the hard-working zoo staff for this prestigious nomination,” said Blangiardi. “Our zoo’s location on an island in the middle of the Pacific, plays a very important role in educating our residents and visitors of the zoo’s conservation mission. The staff work tirelessly to care for the welfare of the animal population, combined with an amazing botanical aspect, which provides a beautiful attraction for the public to enjoy. It’s Honolulu’s Zoo—the Best Zoo in America!”

Santos said the nomination is “truly a recognition of our hard-working staff, the Honolulu Zoo Society and SSA [Species Status Assessment] Group — our support organizations, and the countless City agencies and community partners who help us keep our Honolulu Zoo thriving.”

“Together, we are able to keep our zoo doors open to share our animals and sense of place with the public to spread our story,” she said. “Hawaii is a unique and important piece of the conservation puzzle, so we all need to try our best to practice being the best at caring for our species, our island and our planet. That would make us the Best Zoo.”

To vote, visit honoluluzoo.org.