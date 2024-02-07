A crunchy baked oatmeal

A fruit-filled take on an Amish recipe, this homey baked oatmeal is crunchy from chopped almonds but still soft and comforting from the buttery egg custard that suffuses the oats. You can use any fruit here instead of — or in combination with — the berries. Cubed apples or pears, bananas, pineapple or even mango will add a sweet juiciness to the mix. And for something even richer, serve this doused in heavy cream.

Baked Oatmeal With Berries and Almonds

Ingredients:

• 2 to 4 tablespoons melted butter, to taste

• 3 cups berries (blueberries, raspberries, strawberries or a combination)

• 2 cups oatmeal (not instant)

• 1 cup toasted, unsalted almonds, coarsely chopped

• 1 teaspoon baking powder

• 3/4 teaspoon fine sea salt

• 2 cups milk (or substitute coconut or almond milk)

• 2 large eggs

• 1/2 cup turbinado sugar or light or dark brown sugar, plus more for topping, if you like

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract or 1/4 teaspoon almond extract

• 1/4 teaspoon grated nutmeg

• Heavy cream, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Brush a 9-by-13-inch baking dish generously with some of the butter.

Scatter berries in bottom of baking dish in an even layer.

In a small bowl, whisk together oatmeal, almonds, baking powder and salt.

In a large bowl, whisk together remaining melted butter, milk, eggs, sugar, vanilla or almond extract, and nutmeg. Whisk oat mixture into milk mixture, then pour it over the berries, shaking the baking dish to evenly distribute liquid and oats.

Bake until firm and pale golden, 35 to 45 minutes. Serve warm, sprinkled with more sugar, if you like.

Total time: 55 minutes, serves 6.