Rainbow Wahine fall on road at UC Davis

Tova Sabel scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half to lead UC Davis to a 61-51 win over visiting Hawaii today at University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif.

The Aggies (13-10, 9-4) moved within a game of the first-place Rainbow Wahine (13-9, 10-3) by outscoring UH 40-20 in the second half.

Hawaii, which got a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds from Imani Perez, led the Aggies by as many as 13 in the second half after Perez hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter.

UH was held to just 17 points the rest of the game and shot 21% (6-for-28) from the field in the second half.

Lily Wahinekpau had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists and Daejah Phillips added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals off the bench.

MeiLani McBee played a team-high 37 minutes and had five points and four steals, but she was 1-for-7 from 3-point range.

Hawaii returns home in a first-place tie with UC Irvine and will play Cal Poly and UC Santa Barbara, who both could be one game out of first place by the end of the day, next week.